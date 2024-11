SpaceX, a US private space company, launched 24 Starlink satellites into orbit.

A Falcon 9 rocket launched 24 Starlink satellites on Thursday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in southeastern State of Florida, the SpaceX said on X.

The space company later confirmed the deployment of the satellites.

According to the SpaceX, Starlink will provide high-speed broadband internet to areas unreliable, costly, or with no access at all.