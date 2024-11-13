Tesla crash in Toronto locks doors, four dead; one rescued

In Toronto, Canada, a Tesla vehicle automatically locked its doors during a traffic accident. A fire that broke out in the vehicle led to the deaths of four people, while one person was rescued after a passerby broke the window.

The Tesla crashed into barriers at high speed, and at that moment, the car automatically locked its doors. Due to the ensuing fire, 25-year-old Neelraj Gohil, his 29-year-old sister Ketaba Gohil, and their friends Jay Sisodiya and Digvijay Patel tragically lost their lives.

One person was saved While four people in the vehicle perished, a woman in her 20s was saved by Rick Harper, a postal worker who happened to pass by the scene. Harper used a metal rod to break the window and was able to pull the woman out just in time. He mentioned that he couldn't see the other passengers in the vehicle due to the thick smoke.

It was discovered that the electronic door system in the Tesla did not function due to a power failure during the crash. Experts have warned Tesla owners about the manual door release feature in such situations. However, as this feature is rarely used, some individuals were unaware of it, and it became essential during the accident.