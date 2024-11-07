Researchers develop device to convert body heat into energy

Researchers at the University of Limerick in Ireland have discovered ways to convert waste body heat into energy.

Their ultimate goal is to develop a device that can capture and store body heat as energy, providing a continuous power source for wearable technologies like smartwatches, fitness trackers, and GPS devices.

This would allow these devices to run longer by utilizing the user's body heat.

The team has developed eco-friendly and safe thermoelectric materials using lignin-based membranes derived from wood products.

These materials can convert waste heat into electricity at temperatures below 200°C, potentially transforming unused industrial waste heat into usable energy.

Additionally, the researchers have created lignin-based supercapacitors to efficiently store the energy generated from waste heat, offering an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional carbon-based supercapacitors.

This breakthrough could significantly improve energy efficiency and reduce environmental impacts in various sectors, from consumer electronics to electric vehicles.