ULAK advances 6G technology with 113 patent applications

ULAQ Communication Inc. (ULAK) has focused on 6G technologies and submitted 113 patent applications in this field. According to a written statement from the company, ULAK contributes to Türkiye's communication technologies with domestic products used in mobile and broadband communication systems by commercial network operators.

As ULAK continues to increase its patent applications in the realm of 6G technologies, it has filed 113 patent applications to date as a result of its R&D efforts. Of these applications, 30 were made internationally under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT), 7 were filed in the United States, and 76 were registered as national patent applications.

Additionally, 27 patents have been granted so far—one by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and 26 by the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office.

ULAK's R&D team is actively engaged in developing inventions in line with their academic backgrounds and current standardization efforts. The company is conducting R&D on AI, non-terrestrial networks, channel control mechanisms, multiple access techniques, non-cellular networks, and Radio Access Network (RAN) technologies for the advancement of 6G technology.

One of ULAK's goals is to produce patents classified as Standard Essential Patents (SEPs) that will determine the standards for 6G technology. Through collaborations with universities and academics, ULAK simultaneously manages technology development and patent acquisition processes. The ULAK Intellectual and Industrial Property Rights team oversees the patent portfolio while also working on protecting and commercializing intellectual property rights.