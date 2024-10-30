China launches Shenzhou-19 spacecraft carrying 3 astronauts

China has launched into space the Shenzhou-19 spacecraft carrying three astronauts, including a woman.

The spacecraft, onboard the Long March-2F rocket, blasted off at 04.27 am local time on Wednesday (2027GMT, Tuesday) from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Inner Mongolia in the Gansu province.

Cai Xuzhe, 48, Song Lingdong, 34, and Wang Haoze, 34 are on board the spacecraft.

Cai is serving as the commander of the latest mission.

The Shenzhou-19 crew members will take control of space operations from the Shenzhou-18 taikonauts who are preparing to return home after conducting six months of research in space.

Ye Guangfu and teammates Li Cong and Li Guangsu of the Shenzhou-18 crew are currently on board China's indigenously built Tiangong space station.

Beijing launched the Shenzhou-18 crew on April 25 and they are expected to return on Nov. 04 at the Dongfeng Landing Site.









