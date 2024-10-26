Bayraktar TB3 UCAV enters mass production, export timeline expected within months

Türkiye's locally-produced Bayraktar TB3 unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) has entered mass production and is expected to be exported within the next five to six months, according to Haluk Bayraktar, chairman of SAHA Istanbul and CEO of defense firm Baykar.

Speaking at the SAHA EXPO 2024 in Istanbul, Bayraktar highlighted the rapid growth of the defense industry expo, which has expanded to 90,000 square meters from 10,000 square meters at its inception. "This year, 1,478 companies participated, with 766 international companies and 712 domestic firms," Bayraktar noted, underscoring the event's rising global influence.

During the expo, which spanned four days, major agreements were finalized, including export contracts valued at $6.2 billion, Bayraktar said.

"In total, 123 signing ceremonies were held," he added, marking a record-breaking achievement for the Turkish defense sector.

Bayraktar noted that Türkiye's defense exports reached $5.5 billion last year and pointed to a significant surge in artillery ammunition production, particularly driven by the private sector. ARCA, the main sponsor of SAHA EXPO 2024, signed an export deal exceeding $2 billion. "ARCA now produces more artillery shells in one month than the total produced in the entire American continent," Bayraktar added.

In addition to private sector milestones, numerous contracts were signed with Türkiye's Ministry of Defense and major defense players like ASELSAN, TUBİTAK, and Roketsan, reinforcing the collaborative drive within the sector. Baykar itself signed agreements with suppliers for camera systems.

Bayraktar emphasized that the TB3 UCAV builds on the success of its predecessor, the TB2, with the added capability of landing on naval platforms, making it a versatile addition to Türkiye's growing arsenal of defense technology.







