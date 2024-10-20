Drone Shelter: Autonomous surveillance system to debut at SAHA EXPO

The "Drone Shelter," developed to enable drones to perform security and surveillance missions without operator intervention, will be showcased as a ready-to-use industrial product at SAHA EXPO.

Mentor Bilişim, operating since 2015 to develop unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and robotic systems, continues its work under the name Airobos Technology at Technopark Ankara.

Airobos, serving as a subcontractor to leading firms in the sector, is also investing in autonomous systems, which are the technology of the future, working on innovative solutions in various fields such as defense, security, energy, and agriculture.

The "Drone Shelter," which was first exhibited at the IDEF International Defense Industry Fair last year, has undergone improvements and is currently in user testing. Its operationally ready version will be introduced at the SAHA EXPO International Defense, Aerospace, and Space Industries Fair, taking place from October 22-26 in partnership with Anadolu Agency.

The Drone Shelter is designed to fully carry out tasks in security and surveillance missions without operator intervention. It aims to provide a more efficient solution by disabling the operator in drones used for security purposes.

Ground security personnel's scans may lack sufficient efficiency due to limited visibility, whereas aerial surveillance can cover much larger areas, enabling quicker and more effective threat detection. Thus, drones provide a more effective solution in security and surveillance operations compared to traditional methods.

The Drone Shelter also autonomously performs battery changes, allowing vehicles to remain airborne for extended periods. This ensures uninterrupted operations, especially during long-duration patrol missions. The system can be controlled from hundreds of kilometers away in beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) operations, offering significant advantages in both military and civilian domains.

Since 2021, the continuously developed Drone Shelter system has become an operationally ready industrial product. Enhancements made during this process have made the product more resilient, autonomous, and user-friendly to meet various challenging operational requirements.

The system is equipped with an air conditioning unit that operates between -20°C and +50°C, ensuring reliable performance in both extreme cold and hot weather conditions. The air conditioning unit guarantees that drones can continuously carry out critical missions and prevents extreme weather from affecting the system's efficiency.