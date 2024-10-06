TEKNOFEST welcomes 1.1M visitors

Türkiye's premier technology event TEKNOFEST, organized in the southern city Adana this year, welcomed around 1.1 million visitors.

Starting on Wednesday, the five-day event included workshops, competitions, airshows, seminars and concerts.

The event is held in various Turkish cities in even years and in the metropolis of Istanbul in odd years.

Last year it was held three times in honor of Türkiye's centennial, in Istanbul, the capital Ankara and the Aegean city Izmir.

First nine editions of the event have hosted 10 million people totally and seen four million competition applicants.

Next year, the event will be held twice, once in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and once in Istanbul.

Anadolu has been the global communication partner of the event since its first edition in 2018.