Bukele and Musk full of mutual praise after US meeting on AI

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele met in the United States on Friday with tech billionaire Elon Musk to discuss artificial intelligence and other topics, after which the pair piled on mutual praise.

"It was a pleasure to spend several hours talking with one of the great minds of our time @elonmusk," Bukele said on X, the social network owned by Musk.

The Salvadoran president posted a short video showing Musk receiving him at his gigafactory plant in Austin, Texas, where batteries for Tesla electric cars are manufactured.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO also praised Bukele in a post on X.

"Just had an excellent conversation with President @NayibBukele! We talked a lot about the nature of reality, future of humanity and how technology like AI and robotics will affect the world. El Salvador has an amazing leader," Musk said.

Bukele, who did not specify when he traveled to the United States, will participate next week in the UN General Assembly in New York.







