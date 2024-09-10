Apple has to pay back up to €13bn in taxes, EU top court rules

The European Union's highest court backed on Tuesday a European Commission ruling that Apple must pay €13 billion ($14.4 billion) in back taxes, annulling a previous ruling in Apple's favour.



In 2016, the European Commission ordered the multi-billion euro tax payment, arguing that the U.S. company had underpaid taxes due in the bloc following a suspected sweetheart deal with EU member Ireland.



Apple filed a successful complaint with the EU's general court, arguing that the commission had failed to prove that the contested tax deal constituted prohibited state aid.



The general court had sided with Apple, promting the commission to call on the European Court of Justice (ECJ) to make a final ruling in the case.



The ECJ decided on Tuesday that the commission was right and that "Ireland granted Apple unlawful aid which Ireland is required to recover."

