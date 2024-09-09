2 Israeli soldiers injured in Hezbollah drone attack on northern Israel

The Israeli army on Monday said two of its soldiers were injured in a drone attack by the Hezbollah group on the Western Galilee region in northern Israel.

In a statement, the Israeli army said three explosive-laden drones struck the border community of Shlomi, resulting in the injury of two soldiers with light wounds.

The Israeli military statement, however, didn't provide further details, but local media reported that a fire erupted at a military site near Shlomi following the drone attack.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army said its warplanes struck several buildings allegedly used by the Hezbollah group in Kafr Kila, and the army's tanks shelled what it said was a Hezbollah position in Kfar Shuba.

Earlier, Hezbollah said its fighters attacked several Israeli military positions in northern Israel, in response to Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon.

Tensions have spiked along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv pressed ahead with a brutal onslaught on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 41,000 people since Oct. 7 following an attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.







