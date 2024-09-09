News Diplomacy Beijing, Berlin spar over possible Taiwan route of German warship

China declared on Monday that the waters of the Taiwan Strait are its "internal waters," and that it opposes any "act of provocation" under the pretext of freedom of navigation. Responding to a question about two German vessels that are slated to transit the Taiwan Strait in mid-September, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said Taiwan is an "inalienable" part of China's territory.

The most senior soldier in the German military on Friday hit back at suggestions from China that sending a German warship through the Taiwan Strait would amount to a provocation.



Although the trip by the frigate Baden-Württemberg has not been officially confirmed, it is expected to take place soon, after being widely reported in German media.



The inspector general of the Bundeswehr, Carsten Breuer, said during a visit to Seoul that "I don't think we risk provoking China, but rather the other way around. It is precisely this international law that is being called into question by the perception and the issues that China is introducing."



China regards democratically governed Taiwan as a breakaway province, and the waters of the Taiwan Strait as Chinese - rather than international - waters.



Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said in response to a question about the reported route of the German warship, that China rejects provocations and threats from countries targeting the sovereignty and security of China under the guise of freedom of navigation. She did not name any particular country in her answer.



German news magazine Spiegel had reported that the frigate Baden-Württemberg would pass through the Taiwan Strait on its way to Manila.



Warships from other countries, such as the United States, have also passed through the strait in the past, prompting protests from Beijing.



The German navy has not given any confirmed details on the route plans for reasons of "operational security."



"We are taking advantage of the freedom of international waters here. So there is no reason to say anything about the route we are taking," said Rear Admiral Axel Schulz in the South Korean port of Incheon.



The Baden-Württemberg and the combat support ship Frankfurt am Main are currently in South Korea, where they were most recently involved in monitoring UN sanctions against North Korea.



If the frigate passes through the Taiwan Strait, it would be the first time since 2002 that a German naval vessel has chosen this route.













