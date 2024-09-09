GULF BLOC CALLS FOR COMPREHENSIVE PLAN FOR PALESTINIAN AUTHORITYS RETURN TO GAZA

A Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Ministerial Council meeting on Monday stressed the need to prepare "a comprehensive plan" on the Palestinian Authority returning to rule the Gaza Strip after Israel's devastating war on the tiny Palestinian enclave comes to an end.

The final statement of the meeting, which convened in the Saudi capital Riyadh, condemned the continued Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, and called for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.

The council stressed the importance of setting a comprehensive plan for the Palestinian Authority to return to Gaza once the war is over, and reiterated its rejection of perpetuating the division between Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

The statement also called for halting the targeting of the Palestinian presence in occupied East Jerusalem, as well as halting Israel's attempts to impose its sovereignty over Jerusalem.

For months, the US, Qatar, and Egypt have been trying to reach an agreement between Israel and Hamas to ensure a prisoner exchange and a cease-fire and allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza. But mediation efforts have been stalled due to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's refusal to meet Hamas' demands to stop the war.

Israel's ongoing war on the Gaza Strip-now nearly a year old-has killed nearly 41,100 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured nearly 94,800 others, according to local health authorities.

Israel's continuing blockade of the enclave has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

