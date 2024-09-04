Volvo Cars to deliver first EX90 SUVs this month after delay

 Contact Us
Volvo Cars announced it will start delivering its long-awaited EX90 SUV to customers by the end of September, following significant delays caused by software issues. The company plans to increase deliveries across the U.S. and Europe in the coming months and expand to additional markets in early 2025.

Published September 04,2024
Automaker Volvo Cars said on Wednesday it will deliver its EX90 SUV to the first customers before the end of this month after it had experienced extensive delays.

The company was shipping the flagship vehicle to retailers in the United States and Europe and will ramp up deliveries, including to more markets, in the fourth quarter of this year and the first quarter of 2025, it said in a statement.

Issues with its new software led to the automaker last year having to push the expected production and delivery start of the car, which was initially expected to reach customers in early 2024.