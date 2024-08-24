HEZBOLLAH TARGETS ISRAELI SITES, SOLDIERS NEAR LEBANONS SOUTHERN BORDER

Lebanese Hezbollah group announced on Saturday it targeted two military sites and Israeli soldiers near southern border using two suicide drones.

"The resistance targeted the positioning of enemy soldiers at the Hermon site with a strike drone, hitting it directly," said the group in a statement.

Hezbollah fighters also targeted the surveillance equipment at the Israeli Raheb site with a drone, "hitting it directly."

As of yet, the Israeli military did not comment on Hezbollah report.

Lebanon's National News Agency reported earlier that an Israeli drone targeted a house in the town of Ayta ash-Shaab in the Bint Jbeil district.

The outskirts of the towns of Ayta ash-Shaab and Maroun el-Ras in the Bint Jbeil district were subjected to intermittent artillery shelling from Israeli positions, added the agency.

Fears of a full-fledged war between Israel and Hezbollah have grown amid an exchange of cross-border attacks and after the July 30 killing of senior Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukr in Beirut.

The escalation comes against the backdrop of the war in Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 40,300 Palestinians since the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas incursion. The military campaign has reduced much of the territory to rubble and left most of the people homeless, hungry and prone to disease.







