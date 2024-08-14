Turkish electronics giant Vestel to upgrade flight information displays at Istanbul Airport

Turkish electronics giant Vestel will upgrade the flight information displays at Istanbul Airport, the company announced on Wednesday.

A total of 3,357 flight information screens currently in use at the airport will be replaced over the next three years with 55-inch displays from the company's Prime+ series. Vestel will also handle the maintenance and cleaning of the Open Pluggable Specifications devices associated with the screens.

Vestel CEO Ergun Guler said the original screens at Istanbul Airport were also produced by Vestel.

He expressed his pride in playing a key role in passenger information services at one of the world's leading transport hubs, which serves millions of domestic and international travelers annually.

Guler emphasized Vestel's continued commitment to leveraging its expertise in software, hardware, and design within the aviation sector.

"We will continue to utilize our knowledge and experience for the benefit of our industry and our country in the coming years," he said.





