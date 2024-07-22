Tesla to begin using humanoid robots in 2025, says Elon Musk

U.S.-based global electric carmaker Tesla will start using humanoid robots next year, CEO Elon Musk said Monday.

"Tesla will have genuinely useful humanoid robots in low production for Tesla internal use next year and, hopefully, high production for other companies in 2026," he wrote on his personal X account.

Tesla's humanoid robot named Optimus was first unveiled in September 2022, which was called Bumblebee back then.

The company last year unveiled Optimus Gen 2 as a new generation of its humanoid robot.

Musk said earlier this year that he believes Optimus would be used to perform real tasks inside Tesla factories by the end of this year.

While Tesla aims to use humanoid robots to perform repetitive and dangerous tasks in factories, they could eventually be used for commercial purposes by American consumers in their homes, according to experts.