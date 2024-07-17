Generative AI models dominate workplaces as ChatGPT, Gemini gain more popularity

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) models are getting more prevalent in workplaces day by day, with ChatGPT and Google Gemini chatbots becoming the most popular, according to a study in 2024.

The use of AI has become much more widespread in today's world, from conducting simple tasks at work or at one's leisure to generating content for entertainment.

The US-based artificial intelligence firm OpenAI's ChatGPT grew to be a staple, as the chatbot became the most widely used at workplaces, according to the "Top 100 Generative AI for Work Tools" list on the flexos.work website.

ChatGPT reigned the list, beating Google's Gemini, formerly known as Bard, which came in second place, with Canva AI Suite, the generative tool for the online graphic design platform, coming third.

The fourth place in the list was taken by Quillbot, the AI writing companion, while Perplexity AI, the research chatbot, took the fifth place in the most used AI tools at work.

GitHub Copilot, the AI-powered code completion tool, came in sixth place, followed by the image generation tool Leonardo AI, the writing companion Grammarly AI, and Midjourney, the generative AI tool.

The list revealed that the most used tools listed were generative pre-trained transformers, also known as GPT, with a share of 70%.

- CHATGPT BOASTS 180M USERS

Some 180 million people are registered members on ChatGPT, 12% of which are from the US, while 600 million visitors use the platform on a monthly basis, according to data from Exploding Topics, a website tracking and displaying analyzed data on AI trends, among other things.

The AI market reached a value of $196 billion so far, and it is estimated to skyrocket more than tenfold in the next seven years, the data from the website revealed.

A significant number of companies, accounting for 83% of all firms surveyed by the website, stated that AI has become their top priority in business plans, according to explodingtopics.com.









