Microsoft unveils new tablet, laptop with artificial intelligence

US-based global tech major Microsoft unveiled Monday a new tablet and a new laptop with advanced microchips that can run artificial intelligence (AI) tasks with Windows operating system.

The new 2-in-1 Surface Pro tablet, which has a detachable keyboard, is the 11th edition of the series, can shift from tablet to sketchbook to multiple monitors and has a kickstand design, the company said in a statement.

The tablet, which weighs 900 grams, comes with the optional OLED touchscreen with up to 14 hours of video playback, it added.

It is powered by Snapdragon X Elite and Plus processors that has 90% faster performance compared to its predecessor; while its neural processing unit, also known as AI accelerator, is capable of 45 trillion operations per second.

The device has Wi-Fi 7 and optional 5G, as it starts from $999.99 in the US and goes up to $2,099.99 with OLED display, 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD.

The new Surface Laptop is also powered by Snapdragon X Elite and Plus processors, while its AI is also capable of 45 trillion operations per second.

Equipped with a 13.8" (35 centimeters) or 15" (38.1 centimeters) HDR touchscreens, the laptop provides up to 20 hours of video playback.

"The AI-accelerated Surface Laptop 7th Edition, a Copilot+ PC, puts next-generation performance and Copilot+ experiences at your fingertips so you can work, play, and create without limits," said the statement.

Microsoft said Copilot in Windows is an AI assistant that enhances productivity and creativity for users who can get answers and solutions for their questions, projects and to-do-lists with the assistance of Copilot.

The laptop starts from $999.99 in the US and goes up to $2,499.99 for 64GB RAM and 1TB SSD.

Microsoft's latest operating system Windows 11, released in October 2021, offers AI-powered features and tools, while there is no additional cost to use Copilot in Windows, according to the company.