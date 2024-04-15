 Contact Us
News Tech Meta to temporarily shut down social media platform Threads in Türkiye

Meta to temporarily shut down social media platform Threads in Türkiye

On Monday, Meta Platforms announced that it will be temporarily suspending its social media platform Threads in Türkiye starting April 29. This decision was made in order to adhere to an interim order issued by the Turkish competition authority.

Reuters TECH
Published April 15,2024
Subscribe
META TO TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM THREADS IN TÜRKIYE

Meta Platforms said on Monday it would temporarily shut down its social media platform Threads in Türkiye from April 29 to comply with an interim order of the Turkish competition authority.

There would be no impact to Meta's other social media platforms and services including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp in Türkiye, the company said in a blog post.

Last month, the country's competition authority imposed an interim measure on Facebook parent Meta meant to hinder data sharing between the Instagram and Threads platforms as it investigated possible abuse of the company's dominant market position.