APPLE IN TALKS TO LET GOOGLES GEMINI POWER IPHONE AI FEATURES, BLOOMBERG NEWS SAYS

Apple in talks to let Google's Gemini power iPhone AI features, Bloomberg News says

Apple is in talks to build Google's Gemini artificial intelligence engine into the iPhone, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the situation.

Apple also recently held discussions with OpenAI and has considered using its model, the report added.

Apple and Google are in active negotiations to let the iPhone maker license Gemini, Google's set of generative AI models, to power some new features coming to the phone's software this year, Bloomberg said.

The two parties have not decided the terms or branding of an AI agreement or finalised how it would be implemented, the report added.

It is unlikely that any deal would be announced until June, when Apple plans to hold its annual Worldwide Developers Conference, the report said.

Apple, Google and OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside business hours.







