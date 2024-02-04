Today marks the 20th anniversary of the founding of social media giant Facebook

In its 20-year history, Facebook, among the most widely used social networks globally, continues its journey under the "Meta" umbrella despite controversies over data security and competition violations.

Founded by Mark Zuckerberg and three friends in a Harvard University dorm room on Feb. 4, 2004, Facebook continues to be the most widely used social media platform worldwide, according to information compiled by Anadolu.

The company rapidly expanded over the years by incorporating popular applications such as WhatsApp and Instagram.

Opting for a change in its image and deciding to continue its path as "Meta" in 2021, the company continues its efforts in the shadow of scandals, data security issues, competition violations, and criticism related to censorship.

Especially after losing young users, the company introduced its metaverse vision in 2021.

It claims that at least three billion people use one of its products every day.

The company owns and operates Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and WhatsApp, among other products and services.





