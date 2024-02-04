5th generation armoured vehicle PARS ALPHA 8X8 makes its debut at the World Defense Show in Saudi Arabia

With the PARS ALPHA 8X8, the Turkish defense industry has contributed to a 5th generation solution in military land vehicles.



FNSS, the armored vehicle manufacturer, exhibited the new member of the PARS vehicle family, PARS ALPHA, for the first time at the World Defense Show in Saudi Arabia.



FNSS General Manager Nail Kurt told AA correspondent that PARS ALPHA is a 5th generation armored vehicle.

Emphasizing that the vehicle marks a peak in their 35-year journey, Kurt said, "In this process, I want to describe this vehicle as a masterpiece designed and created by taking into account the technological advancements, accumulated knowledge, numerous customer experiences, and field feedback, ultimately considering all symmetric and asymmetric threats in our region, especially those prevailing for the last 10-15 years. It possesses numerous advantages compared to its rivals and counterparts worldwide. Therefore, we named our vehicle PARS ALPHA to reflect its leadership character, and we introduced it at the World Defence Show in Saudi Arabia."



Providing information about the features of PARS ALPHA, Kurt underlined that in traditional wheeled and tracked armored combat vehicles, there is a front compartment where the driver sits, alongside a power unit compartment, and a separate compartment at the rear. In the PARS vehicle family, there is a front section where both the driver and, if desired, a gunner, commander, or another crew member can sit, with a two-person capacity and a view angle of more than 180 degrees, unlike the traditional layout. Kurt mentioned that there is a power unit compartment behind this section, connected to the other mission equipment and crew compartment through a corridor.

Kurt pointed out that in PARS ALPHA, the positioning of the driver and other crew members at the rear, completely separate from the front-mounted engine compartment, brings significant advantages. He also added, "The biggest advantage is that it allows us to achieve a higher level of ballistic protection than what is typically required for such vehicles. It also provides an additional level of mine protection at the front wheel. In addition to all of these, there is also a reduction in the overall size and length of the vehicle. We gained an advantage of approximately 60-70 centimeters. New generation 8X8 vehicles are actually quite large and long vehicles. The power units are also very powerful, around 700 horsepower. We achieved a reduction of approximately 60-70 centimeters in this vehicle. In addition to that, we also obtained an increase of approximately 2-2.5 cubic meters in internal volume. This is one of the reasons behind calling it innovative. We have created a very nice solution in its class. It's truly a new generation and forward-looking configuration that will provide significant benefits over the next 30-40 years. I believe it will be a highly imitated vehicle with its other features. Therefore, it competes in important projects both domestically and internationally, including in the Middle East. I believe we will achieve significant successes in these projects as well."



Additionally, Kurt mentioned that the traditional PARS family's adjustable hydro-pneumatic suspension feature is also utilized in the new vehicle. He said: "This system can raise or lower the vehicle. While moving in areas with high mine threats in the field, you can raise the vehicle and achieve a height of approximately 55-60 centimeters, which is very beneficial for mine protection. Moreover, the ability to adjust the height during transport is a significant advantage. When loading onto a trailer, a train, or an aircraft, you can lower the vehicle almost to the ground. Also, thanks to this adjustment, you can safely reach high speeds. It can be very difficult in a high vehicle. The vehicle's technical specifications indicate a maximum speed of 100-110 kilometers per hour, but it reaches speeds of up to 120 kilometers per hour on asphalt or hard ground. Having the vehicle closer to the ground significantly increases safety. Additionally, you can adjust the height separately on the left and right sides of the vehicle. This can be useful in sloped terrain conditions. The vehicle carries new generation, electronic-based, environmentally friendly, and terrain-sensitive sensitive equipment. Being able to adjust the vehicle's inclination allows smooth operation of this equipment. The elevation and depression angles in the weapon systems are also very important. One provides an advantage against aerial threats, while the other provides an advantage against close threats. The top of the vehicle is fixed, and you can't move it much. It stays at around -5 or -8 degrees. However, by adjusting the front and rear heights, you can increase or decrease the depression or elevation angle. This provides many advantages, such as lowering the silhouette while hiding behind a berm."



Kurt noted that the advantage provided by the increased internal volume of the vehicle significantly enhances its ammunition carrying capacity. He said, "Therefore, the breadth we achieved in volume emerges as a very important advantage. In this regard, we claim that PARS ALPHA is superior to its competitors."



Kurt also said that the vehicle can pass through openings of 2 meters and 40 centimeters without needing a bridge and can overcome 80-centimeter vertical obstacles on its own. He continued: "In addition to all these, it provides superior ballistic protection than its counterparts, higher mine protection at the front wheels against landmines, and protection against improvised explosive devices on the sides. These factors are very crucial in today's asymmetric warfare environment. When you combine all this protection, internal volume, and mobility with a low silhouette, an incredible opportunity emerges. While certain vehicles have some of these features, and others have different features, PARS ALPHA combines all these features into one vehicle. For all these reasons, I use the term 'masterpiece' for our vehicle, and we named our vehicle ALPHA for these reasons."

Stating that the weapon systems on the vehicles are shaped entirely according to user requirements, Kurt explained that they provide solutions tailored to these needs. He provided the following information regarding the weapon systems that can be optionally used on PARS ALPHA: "A similar situation applies to our launch tower as well. A turret with a 30-millimeter cannon, requested by an important user in the Middle East, was integrated into the vehicle. A two-person turret was requested, but there are versions available that can be used with an unmanned, basketless, fixed gunner inside. Additionally, two anti-tank missiles were requested on the sides, and we adapted them, but these turrets can be on one side only. Besides, a turret with a 35-millimeter cannon can be integrated, as there is such a demand in an important project in our country. If a turret with a 105-millimeter cannon is requested, it can also be installed.



This turret is available on the light tank we supplied to Indonesia, and it can be integrated into PARS ALPHA as well. There can also be mortar systems. Therefore, one of the features of this vehicle is the ability to accommodate any type of weapon system and the ammunition required for it, dimensionally speaking. This is another reason why the large internal volume is very advantageous. Regarding the weapon system, we have almost no limits. Whatever the user wants, whether it's a weapon system from our company's product portfolio or another preferred by the user, can be integrated. You can't say that the models of these vehicles will change in 3 years or we'll get a new one in 5 years. These vehicles have a lifespan of 40 to 50 years. If well maintained, with mid-life and life extension comprehensive maintenance, these vehicles remain in inventories for 40 to 50 years. There are older vehicles, tanks, in the inventories of world armies."



Calling attention to that the technological readiness level of the latest product of the PARS series, PARS ALPHA, is very high, Kurt described it as the top and latest model of the PARS series, which has achieved export success exceeding $1 billion and won significant projects domestically. He said: "In this context, when you look at the technological level, it would be very accurate to say that it is at very high levels in terms of systems and reliability."



Kurt stated that the weight of PARS ALPHA is below 35 tons and can reach 38-39 tons with mission equipment. Comparing it to rival vehicles, he said: "If we look at other products in the world, especially those newly developed in the West, they have examples today. All companies producing military land vehicles have been making developments for the last 5 years. The weights are at these levels in all of them. The engines are around 700 horsepower, and the vehicles are over 35 tons. PARS ALPHA is in the class of these vehicles, but thanks to the configuration changes and innovative design we mentioned, it became a very different and positively different vehicle. Therefore, it can compete head-to-head with those vehicles all over the world, under any conditions, technically. I'm not saying this in terms of sales price because in our country, we can always offer much more cost-effective solutions to our users. Therefore, in a fair competition, I don't know of any market where these systems produced in Türkiye cannot win."



Nail Kurt also indicated that PARS ALPHA is very suitable for a hybrid powertrain structure, saying, "Therefore, we will be working on a hybrid solution that we can develop in the future. We have started conceptual work for the 6x6 wheeled vehicle version, and it will be available soon. Therefore, the new product of the PARS family will progress in this way and make waves worldwide."









