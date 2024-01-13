TÜRKIYES TOGG SHINES AT CES IN LAS VEGAS WITH ITS NEW SEDAN MODEL

Türkiye's Togg shines at CES in Las Vegas with its new sedan model

Türkiye's Togg, which started its journey with its first electric vehicle, T10X, in 2019, introduced its new sedan model T10F at the CES tech show in Las Vegas, US.

Delivering around 20,000 units of T10X-C SUV-so far, the firm wants to increase its production capacity to 200,000 units annually to meet export demand.

Togg targets a delivery of 1 million units to Europe by 2030.

The sedan model, which was introduced Tuesday under the name, T10F, has fastback lines.

The global market share of the sedan model is shrinking and Togg came up with a design that will meet the expectations of sedan users because it "captures the spirit of the time, is dynamic" and will target a wider market, Gurcan Karakas, CEO, told Anadolu at CES.

T10F is expected to enter the market in 2025, depending on the completion of certification, said Karakas.

This year, the firm plans to deliver 47,000 T10X units, while a small part of that amount will be allocated for exports, he said.

"We want to enter Europe. Germany is our target for the end of this year. We are creating our structure in Germany -- we want to enter the German market. We will be there by the end of this year," he said.



- BATTERY TECHNOLOGY

Speaking about the battery production and charging infrastructure in Türkiye, Karakas noted that the charging infrastructure has gained momentum with governmental incentives.

Stating that Togg produces batteries with its brand, Trugo, he said the company has placed 505 fast chargers-180 and 300-kilowatt devices-and an 88-kilowatt battery can be filled in less than 30 minutes.

Karakas pointed out that Togg also offers 100% renewable energy with Trugo. "Today, expectations on this issue are increasing both with energy transformation and the increasing environmental awareness of users.

"When you start making the battery cell yourself, you become aware of the cost and technology of one of the most valuable products in the vehicle. We are currently aware of its technology, and we will start producing its cells in Türkiye after 2026, and we have already started our work to develop it," he said.



- FEATURES OF T10F

Considered one of the most ambitious and futuristic designs in the automotive industry, the fastback body type carries lines of sedan and hatchback body types.

Fastback cars, which predominantly have sedan lines, have a single slope from the roof to the rear bumper.

Dynamically connected to the side lines, the headlights also give the front end a sporty look.

At the front of the T10F, there are long, thin turn indicators integrated into the sporty dashboard and "boomerang"-shaped daytime running lights, a TOGG signature.

Automotive brands are now opting for fastback designs instead of SUVs, especially in their new electric models.

It is predicted that fastback will be the new body type trend in automobiles in the coming years.

T10F will enter the market stronger in terms of range-one of the most important components of electric cars and a decisive factor in consumer preference.

The new vehicle offers a range option of up to 600 kilometers (373 miles), making T10F one of the cars with the highest range in Türkiye.

T10F will be launched with three different technical and two different equipment features: standard-range rear-wheel drive (RWD), long-range RWD and twin-engine all-wheel drive (AWD.)

Producing 160 kW / 217 hp and 350 Nm of torque, T10F, RWD (rear-wheel drive) will have ranges of 350+ and up to 600 kilometers with two different battery options.

The twin-engine AWD version of T10F, which accelerates from 0 - 100 kilometers/hour (0-62 miles/hour) in 4.6 seconds and produces 700 Nm of torque, aims to offer a range of up to 530 kilometers.

While the standard range model has a battery capacity of 52.4 kWh, the capacity will increase to 88.5 kWh in the long-range version.

T10F will also feature device-to-appliance power transfer (V2L) technology, allowing it to be used as an external power source.

With this technology, Togg users will be able to use their smart devices as a third living space.

T10F has been designed to receive the highest 5-star level in all tests of the Euro NCAP program. The car will provide a safe drive in all road conditions with seven airbags, and durable and robust infrastructure.

It will offer features such as intelligent adaptive cruise control with a stop-and-go function that works with the traffic sign detection system, an intelligent lane-keeping system and lane departure warning.

Users will be able to take their hands off the steering wheel and drive under the control of T10F in heavy traffic up to 15 kilometers/hour with the feature.

It will be active on smart devices with the V2 hardware level. T10F will also offer a surround-view camera, blind spot assist, driver attention assist, advanced electronic stability control and automatic parking assist as standard in the V2 trim level.

Togg's current model, T10X, is produced with more than 51% local sources. With the new model, the rate is expected to increase to 68%.













