Turkish-made AKYA heavy torpedo successfully hits and destroys its target

The inaugural trial run of the AKYA underwater rocket, capable of targeting both submarines and ships, has achieved success.



Roketsan has reported the successful completion of the first combat headshot trial for their national heavyweight torpedo, AKYA. The vessel struck by the AKYA torpedo was subsequently divided and submerged.







According to a statement released by the Ministry of National Defense (MSB), during the combat shooting carried out by the TCG PREVEZE Submarine in the Eastern Mediterranean, the AKYA heavy torpedo successfully hit and destroyed its target in a brief amount of time.



This marks a significant milestone for our defense sector as the Naval Forces have gained considerable power. The emphasis lies on achieving a completely self-sufficient Türkiye in the field of defense.







AKYA, a recently developed heavy-class torpedo, has been entirely created using national capabilities. This advanced weapon is able to engage both submarines and surface targets from submarines, regardless of their class.



AKYA boasts both speed and range, equipped with an active/passive sonar head and the capability for internal and external guidance through fiber optic cable. It also utilizes rudder water guidance to effectively engage surface targets.









