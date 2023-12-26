China launches 3 satellites into space from sea

China on Tuesday blasted off into space three satellites from sea, the second time this month.

As its 503rd mission, a Long March-11 rocket launched three Shiyan-24C satellites from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in the waters off the coast of Yangjiang city in southern Guangdong province at 6.39 a.m. (2239GMT, Monday), Beijing-based Xinhua news agency reported.

Shiyan-24C satellites will be used for space science and technology experiments.

Early this month, China for the first time launched a satellite into space from the South China Sea.

Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center had launched the Smart Dragon-3 (SD-3) rocket carrying the CX-19 satellite into planned orbit to test satellite internet technologies.










