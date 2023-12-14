Turkish astronaut Alper Gezeravcı set to travel to space on January 9, 2024

Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacır has revealed that Alper Gezeravcı, the first Turkish Space Traveler who will be stationed at the International Space Station (ISS), is scheduled to embark on his journey on January 9, 2024.



The date for Türkiye's first manned space mission has been determined. The mission will take place on January 9, 2024. The first Turkish astronaut, Alper Gezeravcı, will participate in the mission alongside Spanish, Italian, and Swedish astronauts.



Mehmet Fatih Kacır, the Minister of Industry and Technology, took to social media to unveil the emblem for the upcoming mission. The emblem showcases the eight-pointed Seljuk star, along with symbols such as the crescent-star Turkish flag, 16 stars representing Turkish states, the number 100 in honor of the Republic's centenary, and a turquoise-colored map of Türkiye on Earth.



In the video, Alper Gezeravcı provided a thorough explanation of the mission emblem. As a member of Türkiye's First Manned Space Mission, he is set to embark on a 14-day journey to the International Space Station after its launch in January. During this time, he will also participate in 13 distinct scientific experiments.









