Turkish-made IHA-122 missile successfully strikes its target from distance of 55 kilometers in test firing

In recent days, the IHA-122 missile hit its target from a distance of 55 kilometers. Türkiye, further strengthening its hand against threats, has acquired munitions that very few countries in the world possess.



In this period when we celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye, one of the sectors that the public has heard and will continue to hear numerous good news about is the indigenous/national defense industry.



While on the one hand, all eyes are locked on the day when the National Combat Aircraft KAAN will make its first flight, on the other hand, some of the firsts achieved by the industry carry very critical meanings. One such example is the IHA 122 missile, which was test-fired for the first time in recent days.



As you increase the domesticity rate in the defense industry, there is a different reflection of the job... One of these capabilities is the ability to update the existing system or munition according to the needs from the field or the differences brought by the modern battlefield.



ROKETSAN, one of the main pillars of the Turkish defense industry, is also making very valuable contributions in this field. Modifying ground-to-ground missiles to be air-launched is one of these achievements.



As it will be remembered, previously, ROKETSAN had developed and successfully tested the IHA-230 Supersonic Ballistic Missile based on the TRG-230 missile. It was announced that this missile is in serial production and will be distributed to relevant forces.



The IHA-122 missile, fired from AKINCI in recent days, is also a force developed based on the ground-launched TRG-122.



The IHA-122, which successfully hit the target from a distance of 55 kilometers in its first test firing, is actually referred to as an 'air-launched ballistic missile' in the sector. The number of countries in the world with this capability is quite low.



Among the most important potential targets are enemy air defense elements. Because they have very high speed, they are not detected by enemy air defense systems until very late. And once detected, it is already too late. Speaking in today's conditions, it is known that there are very few countries with air defense systems that can stop IHA-230 or IHA-122.



As we have seen in the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Palestine wars, one of the most needed elements on the battlefield is your rockets or missiles that are cost-effective and can have a serious impact on the target.



Recent examples have shown us the potential consequences of the rapid depletion of 'advanced' but 'expensive' missile stocks.



In such an environment, Türkiye has now obtained munitions with IHA-230 and IHA-122, which are cost-effective, can be produced in large quantities, and can yield a devastating result on counter-targets.



It is worth noting that these missiles can target critical enemy bases and centers, in addition to air defense systems. Also, under the necessary conditions, enemy naval elements can also be targeted with the same missiles.



