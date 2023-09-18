Indigenous engines gear up for 'Blue Homeland' missions

BMC Power participated in the International Defense and Security Equipment Exhibition (DSEI 2023), one of the world's leading defense industry events, held in London.

Mustafa Kaval, General Manager of BMC Power, answered questions about the company's projects aimed at meeting the power generation needs of naval platforms.

Highlighting the company's mission to develop and produce domestically and nationally unobtainable power generation systems, Kaval initially focused on land-based platforms.

Kaval mentioned that their ongoing projects primarily target land-based platforms but said, "For about a year, we've been evaluating a similar need and problem for naval platforms. We've focused on how we can provide solutions for naval platforms. In this context, we took an existing engine, our 600-horsepower AZRA engine, and chose to make it suitable for marine conditions, i.e., we decided to marinize it. This was the quickest and most practical solution on our path. Within this scope, we collaborated with Sefine Shipyard and ASELSAN on the power group of the MARLIN unmanned boat project developed by them. The production of this engine's prototype is ongoing and will be completed around October. By the end of the year, we will deliver it to Sefine Shipyard, where it will be installed on the unmanned boat. The project is progressing successfully as planned."

Kaval also mentioned that they are working on auxiliary machinery, and a partner company already delivers generator sets to the Naval Forces. He noted that they are collaborating to produce the engines for these machines, and they will develop solutions for auxiliary machinery as well.