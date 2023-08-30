Akıncı, Hürkuş and Solotürk show their stuff in joint demonstration flight

The world's largest Aviation, Space, and Technology Festival, TEKNOFEST, has opened its doors in Ankara on the occasion of the Republic's 100th anniversary. As part of this grand event, Akıncı, Hürkuş, and Solotürk performed a joint demonstration flight.

TEKNOFEST, first inaugurated in 2018, is now in its 7th iteration in Turkey and 8th overall. The festival is organized under the leadership of the Turkish Technology Team Foundation (T3) and the Ministry of Industry and Technology. It boasts participation from 125 institutions, including ministries, government bodies, private sector organizations, academic institutions, and media companies that all contribute significantly to Turkey's national technology landscape.





TEKNOFEST Ankara, under the theme of "National Technology Move" for a fully independent Turkey, is once again fueling excitement and passion for technology and innovation.

On the first day of the event, attendees can immerse themselves in a plethora of activities, ranging from experiencing a vertical wind tunnel and observing the sun to exploring space-themed playgrounds and engaging in simulation experiences. Moreover, participants can partake in educational workshops.

The festival's first day features competitions in various fields, including "Agricultural Technologies," "Transportation and Mobility Technologies," "Communication and Communication Technologies," "Space, Aviation and Defense Technologies," "Education Technologies," and "Disaster Management Technologies."





A novel addition to TEKNOFEST Ankara is the Experiment Card Robolig Competition, which aims to broaden the portfolio of locally developed Experiment Cards and unite project enthusiasts with high technology innovations. The competition offers a total prize of over 7 million Turkish liras, with an additional 270,000 liras awarded within the Experiment Card Robolig category.

Of course, the focal point of the festival is the spectacular air shows, a hallmark of TEKNOFEST. Throughout the event, Turkish Stars, Solo Türk, HÜRKUŞ, GÖKBEY, AKSUNGUR, Bayraktar TB2, Bayraktar TB3, Gendarmerie Steel Wings, Akıncı, Atak Helicopter, and Anka will all grace the skies with their performances.

On the festival's opening day, a dazzling array of air shows is scheduled, including F-16 Solotürk, Bayraktar Akıncı, Aksungur, Anka, Bayraktar TB2, Gökbey, Hürkuş, S-70 (Steel Wings), BEL-429 (EGM), Paramotor, Gyrocopter, T-129 Atak Helicopter, S-70 (Grape Bunch), CN-235 MI-17 (Parachute Jump), First Flight Event with Students, S-70 BEL-429 (Greeting Pass), and AB-412 (Injured Evacuation) demonstrations.





The festival's second leg, coinciding with the Republic's 100th anniversary, is set to captivate enthusiasts at Ankara Etimesgut Airport until September 3rd.

TEKNOFEST Ankara also showcases an array of promotional and event stands. With a total of 261 booths, including 103 stakeholder institutions and 16 sponsors, 90 companies representing 11 sectors, and 131 participating businesses, including 41 food court vendors, the festival sprawls across a vast area of 215,000 square meters. Attendees, especially young individuals, will have the opportunity to engage in over 400 events held at the stands, including those hosted by AA.







