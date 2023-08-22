Threads is preparing to release its web version

The upcoming web version of Threads is expected to enhance the content of businesses, corporate accounts, sponsors, and journalists.

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri mentioned that the launch is imminent, even though Meta has not confirmed the date.

However, according to The Wall Street Journal, the web version of Threads could be released this week.

Mosseri hinted at the upcoming move with a Threads post that said, "We're getting closer on the web..."

On July 5th, Threads was introduced as a mobile app for Android and iOS, and within just five days, it rapidly reached 100 million users.

The initial surge in popularity waned as online users returned to their previous habits after trying out the new product.

The daily active user count for Threads' Android app dropped from 49.3 million to 10.3 million in a little over a month.