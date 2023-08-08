TÜRKIYES GROWING DEFENSE INDUSTRY KEEPS GREEK SIDE UP AT NIGHT

Türkiye's impressive advancements in the defense industry have sparked concern in Greece. The news of Turkey's growing presence in the global defense market, as well as its recent achievements in the development of unmanned aerial vehicles and armed drones, has highlighted the discrepancy between the two nations' capabilities.



A recent report by the US-based Defense News magazine highlighted Türkiye's growing defense industry, noting that the number of Turkish companies included in the magazine's "Top 100" list has increased from 3 to 4 in 2022. ROKETSAN secured the 80th position on the list, while Military Factories and Shipyards Management Inc. (ASFAT) was ranked 100th.





The report also noted that Türkiye's defense industry is expanding its trade with Middle Eastern neighbours, and that it has notable collaborations with Gulf countries. This has further alarmed Greek officials, who are concerned about Türkiye's growing military power.

Greece's own defense industry is relatively nascent, and it has struggled to keep up with Türkiye's advances. As a result, Greece has become increasingly reliant on foreign arms imports. This has made it vulnerable to disruptions in the global arms market, and it has also made it more difficult for Greece to develop its own indigenous defense capabilities.







