ASELSANS GÜRZ: INNOVATIVE AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM WITH MULTIPLE INTERCEPTORS | GÜRZ OFFERS ENHANCED PROTECTION AGAINST AIR THREATS

ASELSAN, Türkiye's leading defense company, has introduced its groundbreaking air and missile defense system, GÜRZ. This innovative system offers a multi-layered defense against both very low and low altitude air threats. With its cutting-edge technology, GÜRZ is designed to counter a wide range of aerial threats, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), helicopters, warplanes, cruise missiles, and air-to-ground ammunition.

GÜRZ is a remarkable addition to Türkiye's defense capabilities and will be showcased for the first time at the prestigious IDEF 2023 exhibition.

ASELSAN will showcase its capabilities in communications, air defense, avionics, electro-optics, electronic warfare, radar, and unmanned systems at the 16th International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF 2023) in Istanbul from July 25-28.

The company, which is working on a series of projects under the coordination of the Presidency of Defense Industries to provide Türkiye with a layered air defense system using domestic and national resources, has added a new solution to its portfolio.



ASELSAN's highly anticipated GÜRZ Air and Missile Defense System will take center stage at IDEF 2023 as a groundbreaking innovation in the field of air and missile defense.

This state-of-the-art system boasts a unique combination of multiple interceptor capabilities, employing both cannon and missile components, to effectively neutralize very low and low altitude air threats.

The GÜRZ system is mounted on an armored 8x8 rubber-wheeled platform, providing enhanced mobility and adaptability in various terrains. Its cutting-edge technological features set it apart from conventional defense systems, making it a formidable force against a wide array of aerial threats.

From countering UAVs, helicopters, and warplanes to intercepting cruise missiles and air-to-ground ammunition, GÜRZ offers comprehensive defense coverage for critical airspace protection.

In response to the evolving nature of warfare, the demand for highly mobile air and missile defense systems has grown exponentially. The GÜRZ Air and Missile Defense System is specifically designed to address this need, offering protection to both stationary facilities and convoys in transit against aerial threats.

The GÜRZ system is equipped with exceptional target detection, diagnosis, and tracking capabilities, as well as preventive measures, advanced threat assessment, and weapon allocation solutions. This ensures a powerful defense against threats within a cost-effective framework.

The system comprises essential components, including a 35-millimeter Air Defense Gun with various ammunition types such as ATOM, HEI, and TP, as well as 4 Very Low Altitude Air Defense Missiles and 4 Low Altitude Air Defense Missiles. It also incorporates 4 Active Phased Array (AESA) Search Radar, a fire control radar, electro-optical sensors, and a data link, all contributing to its robust and comprehensive defense capabilities.









