Türkiye and UAE forge strategic partnership in space and AI sectors

Minister Kacır made evaluations regarding the agreements signed during President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's visit to the UAE as part of his Gulf tour.

Regarding the Agreement on the Reciprocal Promotion and Protection of Investments, Kacır stated that it establishes a legal framework for a transparent investment environment for investors. He also mentioned that strengthening the mutual investment climate will further advance economic relations between Türkiye and the UAE.

Minister Kacır stated that a Memorandum of Understanding was signed regarding cooperation in the field of digital transformation, enabling the development of digital transformation and digital infrastructure projects between the two countries. He also emphasized that this collaboration will create opportunities for data center and artificial intelligence projects.

Furthermore, he mentioned that with the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on the Development of Joint Launch Vehicle Capabilities for Commercial Purposes, the aim is to increase the share of both countries in the growing space economy. This strategic collaboration will lead to the establishment of a joint launch base and further opportunities for the development of launch vehicles. Through these efforts and projects, the relations between Türkiye and the UAE will continue at the highest level.