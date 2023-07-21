Turkish authority bans advertising on Twitter due to compliance ıssue

The ability to advertise on Twitter has been banned. The Information Technologies and Communication Authority (BTK) has prohibited advertising on the social media platform Twitter.

The decision to ban advertisements was taken due to Twitter's failure to appoint a representative and fulfill reporting obligations.

According to the decision published in the official newspapper by the Information Technologies and Communication Authority (BTK), it was stated that new advertisements on Twitter by individuals and legal entities who are taxpayers in Turkey have been prohibited.

The BTK announced that this decision was made in accordance with the Law on the Regulation of Publications on the Internet and the Fight Against Crimes Committed Through These Publications.