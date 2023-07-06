China launches 1st open-source computer operating system

China launched its first open-source desktop operating system (OS), OpenKylin 1.0, signifying a significant milestone in developing a self-reliant software system.

The OS, built on Linux, was developed by a community of 3,867 developers, 74 special interest groups and 271 companies, according to a statement by Kylinsoft, Beijing-based Global Times reported.

Kylinsoft launched China's first root community for the OpenKylin desktop OS last year to foster the development of the country's open-source ecosystem.

Chinese developers have released more than 10 domestic operating systems, such as UOS and Kylin OS.

But Microsoft's Windows and Apple's MacOS still maintain dominance in the Chinese market.