WORLDS FIRST FULLY ELECTRIC FLYING CAR BEGINS ACCEPTING PREORDERS AFTER BEING APPROVED BY FAA

News Tech World's first fully electric flying car begins accepting preorders after being approved by FAA

World's first fully electric flying car begins accepting preorders after being approved by FAA

Alef Aeronautics, a California-based company, has announced that it is now accepting preorders for its flying electric car. This exciting development comes after the company obtained a Special Airworthiness Certification from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), granting them permission to conduct tests involving both road and air operations.

Agencies and A News TECH Published July 02,2023 Subscribe

Alef Aeronautics, a California-based company, has begun accepting preorders for its flying electric car. The company recently received a Special Airworthiness Certification from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), enabling them to conduct road/air tests.



The vehicle, known as the "Model A," is a fully-electric car that can travel up to 200 miles on public roads. Additionally, it has the ability to vertically take off and fly for approximately 110 miles.



Alef highlights the car's unique gimbaled rotating cabin design, offering a stable and enjoyable flight experience with a panoramic view.



The company aims to provide an alternative means of transportation that can bypass traffic. The vehicle, priced around $300,000, can accommodate up to two people.



Alef Aero, which was founded in 2015, has already received a significant number of preorders for the car. The FAA is actively working on policies regarding the takeoff and landing of electric vehicles.



Alef's CEO, Jim Dukhovny, expressed excitement about the FAA certification, emphasizing the potential for an environmentally friendly and time-saving commute. Alef Aero has yet to provide a comment on the matter to Fox Business.









