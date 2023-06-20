WhatsApp prepares new function users have been asking for

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging app, is working on a new feature that will allow users to send video messages up to 60 seconds long, just like voice messages.

This function, which is still in the testing phase, could make it easier for users to communicate and express themselves.

Video messages are a way to send short video clips to contacts directly from the main screen of any conversation, without having to attach them as media files.

Video messages will be end-to-end encrypted, meaning no one can see or share them. In addition, they cannot be saved or forwarded to other conversations, to preserve privacy.

Video messages could be useful for conveying emotions and expressions better than a voice or text message alone.

They might also be more appropriate for some situations or contexts, such as showing something visual or doing a demo. Video messages will be limited to 60 seconds, to prevent them from taking up a lot of space or consuming a lot of data.

The video message function has been discovered by the WaBetaInfo portal, specialized in filtering WhatsApp news. According to this portal, the function is available in the beta version 23.6.0.73 for iOS, but it is expected to arrive soon on Android and the stable version of the application.

To send a video message, users will need to tap the record button located at the bottom right of the screen, next to the microphone.

This button will be dynamic and will switch between audio and video depending on whether it is held down or tapped once. When you press it, a box will appear with the text "Hold to record video. Press to switch to audio".

Holding down the button will start recording the video, which will be visible in a circular window on the top left. Releasing the button will send the video message to the contact or group. If you want to cancel the recording, you will have to slide your finger to the left.

WhatsApp is not the first application to offer this function, since other platforms such as Telegram or Instagram already allow you to send video messages to contacts. However, WhatsApp has a competitive advantage because of its large user base, which exceeds 2 billion worldwide.