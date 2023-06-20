ChatGPT comes to cars: Mercedes-Benz integrates it for free into more than 900,000 of its vehicles through a beta program

ChatGPT is everywhere, and it will also be in cars, probably in General Motors ones in the future, but certainly in more than 900,000 Mercedes-Benz in the United States as of June 16.

To do this, the German automaker partnered with Microsoft to test ChatGPT in its cars with the aim of revolutionizing the way drivers interact with their vehicles and thus improve the overall driving experience.

The beta program is open today for more than 900,000 Mercedes in the United States that are equipped with the Mercedes-Benz MBUX infotainment system.

To join, the owners will only have to say: "Hello Mercedes, I want to join the beta program"; afterward, the update will install for free, expanding the capabilities of Mercedes' voice assistant.

According to the automaker, with this integration, the voice assistant will be able to hold a conversation with the driver and give them details about their destination, suggest a new recipe for dinner, and even answer more complex questions with more complete answers.

It's unclear what else ChatGPT will be able to use in a car because it's a closed and limited environment, but Microsoft says it will offer "expanded task capability" to Mercedes-Benz drivers, allowing them to ask "complex questions."

Based on the results of the beta program, which will last three months, and customer feedback, Mercedes will consider further integration of the technology, according to the companies.