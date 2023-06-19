Domestic automobile initiative aims to train "e-masters" not only in Türkiye but also globally

The emergence of electric cars has brought about significant changes in the automotive industry, including the need for new service and maintenance practices.



Recognizing these developments as opportunities, a local technology company has taken the initiative to address this evolving landscape. Their ambitious goal is to train "e-masters" not only in Türkiye but also globally.



By focusing on the training and certification of e-masters, this technology company aims to equip professionals with the necessary skills and expertise to effectively service and maintain electric vehicles.







The training program will cover various aspects of electric vehicle technology, including battery systems, electric drivetrains, charging infrastructure, and diagnostic procedures.

The company's vision extends beyond Türkiye, with plans to expand its training program worldwide. By doing so, they aim to contribute to the development of a global ecosystem for electric vehicles and support the growth of the electric mobility industry.





As the popularity of electric cars continues to rise, the demand for skilled technicians and service professionals who understand the intricacies of electric vehicle technology will also increase.



The training and certification of e-masters will play a crucial role in ensuring the efficient operation and maintenance of electric vehicles, thereby promoting their widespread adoption and the overall success of the electric mobility ecosystem.







