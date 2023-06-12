Meta, owner of Facebook, announces plans to create rival platform to Twitter

According to sources, Meta has presented its staff with plans for a text-based social network aimed at competing with Twitter, as reported by the BBC.

The proposed platform could enable users to follow accounts they already follow on Instagram, Meta's popular image-sharing app. Additionally, it may offer the possibility of migrating followers from decentralized platforms like Mastodon.

A Meta spokesperson confirmed to the BBC that the development of the new platform is underway. They stated, "We're exploring a standalone decentralized social network for sharing text updates," and highlighted the potential for creators and public figures to share timely updates related to their interests.

Chris Cox, Meta's chief product officer, mentioned that coding work is in progress for the platform. While the tech giant aims to release it soon, no specific date has been disclosed. Some speculation suggests that the launch could occur as early as the end of June.

Leaked screenshots, which were reportedly shown internally to employees, have surfaced online, giving a glimpse of the app's potential appearance. Sources within the company have confirmed the authenticity of these screenshots to the BBC. If accurate, the layout of the new platform will be familiar to those who are accustomed to Twitter.

The text-based network, currently referred to as P92, has the potential to pose a significant challenge to Elon Musk's Twitter, potentially surpassing both BlueSky and Mastodon in terms of rivalry. While both BlueSky and Mastodon have attracted Twitter disillusioned users, establishing a new social network and rebuilding a community from scratch is a daunting task.

However, Meta's Instagram community is vast, boasting around two billion users, dwarfing Twitter's estimated 300 million user base, though Twitter's figures are no longer verifiable.

If even a fraction, say 25%, of Instagram users can be enticed to use the new platform (which will likely have a more appealing name upon launch), it would instantly surpass its older rival.

Meta acknowledges taking "inspiration" from other products, though critics may characterize it less favorably. For instance, Facebook's Stories feature drew inspiration from Snapchat, and Instagram's Reels feature bears a resemblance to TikTok.

Twitter has faced scrutiny in recent months over its moderation practices and withdrew from the EU's voluntary disinformation code in May.

Under Musk's leadership, it has been reported that Twitter's moderation efforts have been reduced, leading to concerns about the spread of misinformation. However, Mr. Musk contends that there is now "less misinformation rather than more" since he assumed control in October 2022.



