Interested in working at Google? How to apply its new employment platform

Google has made a web portal available to everyone where interested parties can register and find out about all the available vacancies offered by the company.

Google is one of the most important companies worldwide and currently has 16,000 employees. In addition, according to official figures, its stock market value reaches 135,000 million dollars.

As expected, due to its greatness and all the projects it develops, the company is always looking for professionals in different areas: technology, human resources, marketing, law, among others.

It also has offers to work remotely, as it is one of Google's current bets. And their vacancies are for different parts of the world.

Steps to apply

If you are interested in working at Google you must do the following process:

1. Go to https://careers.google.com/.

2. Indicate the position for which you wish to apply,

3. Select the place in the world from where you want to provide your services to the company.

4. All the offers will appear there: look for the filter tool and select what suits best your needs.

5. Submit your application.

6. Wait for the call from the company.

Vacancies available

These are some of the positions available in the United States:

1. Cyber security delivery leader.

2. Incident response consultant.

3. Senior Incident Response Consultant.

4. Systems development engineer.

5. Staff Software Engineer, Infrastructure.

6. Senior Product Manager.

7. Software Engineer III, Full Stack.

8. Technical solutions consultant.

9. Software engineer.

10. Strategic Partner Manager, Fitbit Health Solutions Google.