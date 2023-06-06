iOS 17 enhances personalization and intuitiveness on iPhone

Apple has unveiled iOS 17, a significant update that enhances communication features across Phone, FaceTime, and Messages. The release includes improvements to AirDrop for easier sharing and intelligent typing enhancements for more accurate and faster input.



iOS 17 also introduces Journal, an app designed to facilitate gratitude practice, and StandBy, a feature that provides glanceable information when the iPhone is charging and set down.

According to Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of Software Engineering, iOS 17 makes the iPhone more personalized and intuitive by focusing on essential everyday features. The updates to Phone, FaceTime, and Messages are expected to be well-received. AirDrop has been reimagined with new sharing options, autocorrect has been enhanced, and Journal and StandBy offer exciting new experiences. Apple is eager for users to try out the update.

The Phone app receives a major update in iOS 17 with the introduction of personalized Contact Posters. Users can customize their appearance for incoming calls, including photos or Memoji, and choose from eye-catching typography and font colors. Contact Posters are also available for third-party calling apps. Live Voicemail provides real-time transcription, allowing users to see voicemail messages as they are being left, and the option to answer while the caller is still leaving the message. Spam calls are instantly declined and not displayed as Live Voicemail. Transcription is handled on-device with the Neural Engine, ensuring privacy.

FaceTime now supports audio and video messages, allowing users to share messages when the recipient is unavailable. Reactions, such as hearts, balloons, and laser beams, add expressiveness to FaceTime calls. Third-party video calling apps can also utilize these effects. FaceTime on Apple TV 4K extends video calls to the big screen, and Center Stage ensures perfect framing even with movement.

Messages receives significant updates in iOS 17, including an improved stickers experience with new emoji stickers and the ability to create Live Stickers from photos. Users can add effects to bring Live Stickers to life, and a new keyboard drawer consolidates all stickers for easier access. New features in Messages include an expandable menu for iMessage apps, powerful search filters, a catch-up arrow to indicate the last read point in a conversation, and inline text reply through swiping. Real-time location sharing and automatic transcription of audio messages are also introduced.

The AirDrop feature in iOS 17 introduces NameDrop, enabling contact sharing by bringing iPhones together or an iPhone with an Apple Watch. The same gesture can be used for sharing content or starting SharePlay for music, movies, or games when devices are in close proximity. Autocorrect receives a comprehensive update with a transformer language model, improving word prediction and providing predictive text recommendations inline. The redesigned interface and sentence-level autocorrections enhance the typing experience. Dictation accuracy is also improved with a new speech recognition model.

StandBy is a new full-screen experience in iOS 17 that displays glanceable information when the iPhone is charging and placed on its side. StandBy can be customized with various clock styles, favorite photos, or widgets, including Smart Stacks that show relevant widgets. Live Activities, Siri, incoming calls, and larger notifications are supported, making StandBy useful when viewed from a distance. StandBy can be accessed by tapping the screen and is always available on iPhone 14 Pro with the Always-On display when charging with MagSafe.

Journal is a new app in iOS 17 that helps users practice gratitude through journaling. Personalized suggestions are provided using on-device machine learning, curated from recent activity such as photos, people, places, and workouts. Journal entries can be scheduled, and the app includes privacy features like app locking and end-to-end encryption. Developers can also incorporate journaling suggestions using the Journaling Suggestions API.

Safari enhances privacy in Private Browsing, protecting against trackers and unauthorized device access. Advanced tracking and fingerprinting protections are strengthened, and Private Browsing locks when not in use. Password sharing is made easier and more secure by enabling password sharing with trusted contacts through iCloud Keychain, ensuring end-to-end encryption.

The Health app introduces new mental health features, allowing users to log daily moods and emotions and access depression and anxiety assessments. The app also provides resources available in their region. Screen Distance in Screen Time helps reduce myopia in children and digital eyestrain in adults by encouraging users to increase the distance between their face and the device. Maps adds offline maps and supports real-time charging availability information for electric vehicle drivers. AirTag sharing is expanded to include up to five people, allowing them to track and locate shared AirTags.

Apple Music introduces Collaborative Playlists for easy music listening with friends, and SharePlay in the car enables all passengers to contribute to the playlist. Sharing content via AirPlay is improved with on-device intelligence learning user preferences. AirPlay compatibility with supported televisions in hotels allows users to enjoy their favorite content on the TV while traveling.

AirPods gain powerful features in iOS 17, including Adaptive Audio, Personalized Volume, Conversation Awareness, and improvements to Automatic Switching and call controls. The Home app allows users to view up to 30 days of activity history for various smart home devices. Reminders feature a grocery list that automatically categorizes items, and Visual Look Up can identify objects in paused video frames. Siri can be activated with a simple "Siri" command and accepts multiple commands in succession. The People album in Photos recognizes more photos of favorite people, cats, and dogs using on-device machine learning.

Privacy updates include expanding Communication Safety to cover content sent through AirDrop, Contact Posters, FaceTime messages, and the Photos picker. Sensitive Content Warning helps adult users avoid unwanted nude images and videos. All processing for Communication Safety and Sensitive Content Warning occurs on-device, ensuring privacy. Accessibility updates include Assistive Access, Live Speech, Personal Voice, and Point and Speak features to improve usability for users with cognitive disabilities, nonspeaking users, those at risk of speech loss, and users with visual impairments.









