‘We will build Century of Türkiye together’: President Erdoğan

All 85 million Turkish citizens will together build "Century of Türkiye," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Tuesday.

"We will implement two concepts-stability, and trusts. We will build the Century of Türkiye with stability and confidence," Erdoğan said after the first meeting of his new Cabinet in the capital Ankara.

Türkiye went to the polls on May 28 for a presidential runoff after no candidate secured more than 50% of the vote needed for an outright victory in the first round on May 14.

Erdoğan won the race with 52.18% of the vote, while opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu got 47.82%, according to official results.

The president on Saturday unveiled his new Cabinet after his inauguration in Ankara.

"In these elections, everyone in Türkiye has won with us and our alliance. Regardless of their political preferences, every single member of the 85 million has won," Erdoğan said.

He said the nation preserved its will and future with a record participation both in May 14 and May 28 elections, adding that the Turkish democracy has become a point of reference for the world.

Erdoğan vowed to embrace every citizen, saying he will continue to work for the country without excluding anyone.