Report: Meta cuts almost 500 jobs in Ireland as part of mass layoffs

Facebook parent company Meta is slashing nearly 500 jobs at its Dublin offices, the Irish public broadcaster RTE reported on Wednesday



The US tech giant has informed the government in Dublin about the cuts. RTE said affected employees have also been notified.



About 2,500 people work for Meta in Dublin, where the company has its base for business outside of the United States and Canada.



In parliament, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar described the job losses as "significant" and said his thoughts are with the employees and their families.



The cuts are part of a global downsizing that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg ordered the company to undertake in March. Some 10,000 jobs are to be eliminated worldwide.

