JAPANS SPACECRAFT CAPTURES STUNNING VIEW IN LUNAR ORBIT

Japan's Moon-bound Hakuto-R spacecraft recorded an image of the celestial body's dusty surface.

The Hakuto-R, which successfully entered lunar orbit a few days ago, was designed by Tokyo-based private space company "ispace".

The firm aims to be the first private venture to successfully land on the lunar surface.

In the post shared by the company on its official Twitter account, there was a close-up photo of the crater surface of the Moon glowing in the depths of space.

The post also reads, "Hello from lunar orbit! After last week's successful lunar orbital entry maneuver, Hakuto-R captured this view of the Moon with a mainframe mounted camera. More stunning views to come!" ' statements were made.