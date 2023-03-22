Google invites people in US, UK to test AI-powered chatbot Bard

Google has invited people living in the UK and the US to test its AI chatbot, known as Bard.

Google has introduced Bard, an AI-powered chatbot, to compete with OpenAI and Microsoft-backed ChatGPT.

In a blog post on Tuesday, Google described Bard as an early AI experiment to enhance productivity, accelerate ideas, and foster curiosity.

The post -- titled Try Bard and share your feedback -- was authored by Sissie Hsiao, product vice president, and Eli Collins, research vice president.

Bard began rolling out access in the US and UK, with plans to expand it to more countries and languages.

"We'll continue to improve Bard and add capabilities, including coding, more languages and multimodal experiences," the blog post said.

The company also warned users that Bard may make mistakes in some answers.

Testers will need to sign in to Bard through a Google account.