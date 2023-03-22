Macron ready to accept 'unpopularity' over pensions reform

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said he was prepared to accept unpopularity as a consequence of imposing a controversial pensions reform that has sparked uproar and protests.

"Given a choice between opinion polls in the short term and the general interest of the country, I choose the general interest of the country," Macron said in a televised interview.

"If it is necessary to accept unpopularity today I will accept it," he added, while acknowledging he had "not succeeded in convincing" the country over the reform.

MACRON WANTS PENSION REFORM IMPLEMENTED 'BY END OF THE YEAR'

Macron on Wednesday said he wanted the government's controversial pension reform to come into force by the end of the year, insisting it was "necessary" despite nationwide protests.

While France's Constitutional Court still needs to give its last word, Macron said that the reform needed to "come into force by the end of the year".

"The longer we wait, the more it (the deficit) will deteriorate. This reform is necessary, it does not make me happy. I would have preferred not to do it," he added.







