Ukraine to 'respond to every blow' after Russian attacks: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday said his country would "respond to every blow" after Russian strikes killed at least seven people in the Kyiv region, and claimed another victim in southern Zaporizhzhia.

"We will certainly respond to every blow of the occupier on our cities," Zelensky said, adding that "today's Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia, the night attack on the Kyiv region... All Russian strikes will receive a military, political and legal response."



"It is painful to see the towns in the Donbass over which Russia has brought terrible suffering and ruins," he said in his evening video address, referring to "hourly air raid sirens, constant threat of shelling, a constant threat to life."



But despite the severe destruction and suffering, there is hope in those areas, he said. "You can sense it," he said.



"We will do everything so that the blue and yellow colours can continue their liberation movement and normal life can return to our whole country, from Donetsk to the border," he added, referring to the nation's flag, following his visits to Bakhmut and Kharkiv earlier in the day.



At least 14 people were killed in Russian attacks nationwide, and 24 were injured, according to the Ukrainian army press service.





