We have 5 new, sharp and fascinating photos of Jupiter

The Juno probe of the NASA has recently collected some extraordinary photos of the surroundings of the gas giant Jupiter.

Juno is a NASA space probe whose mission is to study Jupiter's magnetic field. It came close to the planet in 2016 and will continue its explorations until 2025, and when the opportunity arises, it will send back extraordinary images of what it sees, as it did earlier this month.

Juno and Io

On March 1, the rover managed to approach the third largest of Jupiter's moons, Io, coming within 51,500 km of the object.

The images he collected are incredible; you can see specks and spots caused by its intense volcanic activity, with lava flows and volcanic plumes coloring everything red and orange.

Montage of all 5 images of Io taken by @NASAJuno's JunoCAM instrument during the PJ49 encounter on March 1, 2023.



Credit: NASA / SwRI / MSSS / Jason Perry pic.twitter.com/o2G7DUASbd — Jason Perry (@volcanopele) March 4, 2023

All of this has been made possible by the JunoCam, a high-resolution, visible-light gadget that isn't actually part of the spacecraft's main science payload, but was designed to tell the story of the voyage to all science enthusiasts on Earth who want to know what's going on down there.

Juno's next encounter with Io will take place on May 16, 2023 at a distance of 35,000 kilometers. So who knows how many more details we will be able to see.